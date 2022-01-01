Avocado toast in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve avocado toast
Grand Lake Kitchen
576 Grand Ave., Oakland
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
sourdough toast, sliced avocado, two eggs (poached or scrambled), aleppo chili. Served with arugula salad, lemon vinaigrette on the side
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
