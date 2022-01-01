Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve avocado toast

Avocado Toast image

 

Grand Lake Kitchen

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$14.00
sourdough toast, sliced avocado, two eggs (poached or scrambled), aleppo chili. Served with arugula salad, lemon vinaigrette on the side
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$14.00
sourdough toast, sliced avocado, two eggs (poached or scrambled), aleppo chili. served with arugula salad, lemon vinaigrette on the side
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Item pic

 

Farley's

1 Airport Dr, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$8.25
More about Farley's
Item pic

 

Oaklandish Coffee Collective

1 Airport Dr, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
AVOCADO + EVERYTHING + LEMON OIL+ SALT TOAST$11.00
AVOCADO + CHILI + SALT TOAST$11.00
More about Oaklandish Coffee Collective

