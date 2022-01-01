Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve barbacoas

Item pic

 

La Guerrera's Kitchen

907D Washington, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco, Barbacoa$5.00
Slow cooked beef in topped with cilantro, onion and mild Salsa Verde
Barbacoa Plate$16.00
Traditional slow cooked beef in topped with cilantro, onion and mild Salsa Verde
More about La Guerrera's Kitchen
Taqueria Reynoso image

 

Taqueria Reynoso

3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (1105 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa (birria)-Quesadilla w/ Consome$14.00
Large Flower Tortilla with barbacoa (Birria) & Cilantro, Onion, W/ side of Consome
More about Taqueria Reynoso
Item pic

 

Comal Next Door - Oakland

550 Grand Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
BARBACOA BOWL$12.50
Beef barbacoa, pinquito beans, red rice, cheese, lettuce, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, cilantro
BARBACOA TACO$4.25
Beef barbacoa, chipotle salsa, cilantro, onions
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Item pic

 

Padron Grill

1014 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Barbacoa Mushroom$7.00
Barbacoa marinated mushrooms, handmade heirloom corn blue tortilla, onions and cilantro.
Barbacoa Mushroom Bowl$12.00
Mushroom barbacoa, Spanish rice, pinto beans, guacamole, roasted bell peppers, cilantro, pepitas & radish
More about Padron Grill
Item pic

 

Calavera

2337 Broadway St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa$31.00
braised lamb, rice, beans, pickled onion, charred avocado salsa verde, micro greens, Nixtamal tortillas
(GF)
More about Calavera

