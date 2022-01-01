Barbacoas in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve barbacoas
La Guerrera's Kitchen
907D Washington, Oakland
|Taco, Barbacoa
|$5.00
Slow cooked beef in topped with cilantro, onion and mild Salsa Verde
|Barbacoa Plate
|$16.00
Traditional slow cooked beef in topped with cilantro, onion and mild Salsa Verde
Taqueria Reynoso
3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
|Barbacoa (birria)-Quesadilla w/ Consome
|$14.00
Large Flower Tortilla with barbacoa (Birria) & Cilantro, Onion, W/ side of Consome
Comal Next Door - Oakland
550 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|BARBACOA BOWL
|$12.50
Beef barbacoa, pinquito beans, red rice, cheese, lettuce, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, cilantro
|BARBACOA TACO
|$4.25
Beef barbacoa, chipotle salsa, cilantro, onions
Padron Grill
1014 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland
|Barbacoa Mushroom
|$7.00
Barbacoa marinated mushrooms, handmade heirloom corn blue tortilla, onions and cilantro.
|Barbacoa Mushroom Bowl
|$12.00
Mushroom barbacoa, Spanish rice, pinto beans, guacamole, roasted bell peppers, cilantro, pepitas & radish