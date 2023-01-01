Beef soup in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve beef soup
La Guerrera's Kitchen - 907 Washington
907D Washington, Oakland
|Albondigas Soup, (Beef)
|$16.00
Three beef Mexican albondigas soup in chipotle sauce served with arroz Mexicano and corn tortillas.
(Contains eggs)
Daughter Thai Kitchen
6118 Medau Place, Oakland
|24 Hours Beef Noodle Soup
|$36.45
Slow-cooked bone-in Beef Short Rib, egg noodles, veal broth, Asian broccoli, basil, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onion