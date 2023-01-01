Beef soup in Oakland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Guerrera's Kitchen - 907 Washington

907D Washington, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Albondigas Soup, (Beef)$16.00
Three beef Mexican albondigas soup in chipotle sauce served with arroz Mexicano and corn tortillas.
(Contains eggs)
More about La Guerrera's Kitchen - 907 Washington
Item pic

 

Daughter Thai Kitchen

6118 Medau Place, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
24 Hours Beef Noodle Soup$36.45
Slow-cooked bone-in Beef Short Rib, egg noodles, veal broth, Asian broccoli, basil, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onion
More about Daughter Thai Kitchen
Taqueria Reynoso image

 

Taqueria Reynoso - Oak

3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (1105 reviews)
Takeout
Caldo de Res (Beef Soup)$11.50
Beef Pieces in Soup with Potatoes, Carrots, and Squash
More about Taqueria Reynoso - Oak

