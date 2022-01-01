Bread pudding in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve bread pudding
Mockingbird
416 13th St, Oakland
|Bread Pudding
|$15.00
It's back! Our signature bread pudding: Acme pain de mie, soaked and baked in vanilla nutmeg custard. Hot and toasty, topped with salted caramel and whipped cream.
Vegetarian
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Drake's Dealership
2325 Broadway, Oakland
|BREAD YO PUDDING
|$7.00
lemon and lavendar bread pudding, barley wine beer syrup, candied pecan - WE DO NOT COURSE ITEMS. Desserts will be served at the time they are ordered.