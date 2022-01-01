Brisket in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve brisket
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Grand Lake Kitchen- Dimond
2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
|Whole Braised Beef Brisket
|$50.00
Sliced and served with creamy horseradish (GF). Comes with a choice of 1 deli side and 1 hot side.
|Braised Beef Brisket
|$28.00
mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, fresh horseradish, braising jus
|Half Braised Beef Brisket
|$30.00
Sliced and served with creamy horseradish (GF). Comes with a choice of 2 deli sides and 2 hot sides.
Bird & Buffalo - Thai Soul Food
4659 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Brisket
|$8.95
Fried mirinade beef with sriracha sauce
Ok's Deli - 3932 Telegraph Avenue
3932 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|House Corned Beef Brisket
|$19.00
house corned beef, iceberg, dijon, house celery mayo, house b&b pickle, havarti, potato onion hoagie