Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve brisket

Grand Lake Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen- Dimond

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Whole Braised Beef Brisket$50.00
Sliced and served with creamy horseradish (GF). Comes with a choice of 1 deli side and 1 hot side.
Braised Beef Brisket$28.00
mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, fresh horseradish, braising jus
Half Braised Beef Brisket$30.00
Sliced and served with creamy horseradish (GF). Comes with a choice of 2 deli sides and 2 hot sides.
More about Grand Lake Kitchen- Dimond
Item pic

 

Bird & Buffalo - Thai Soul Food

4659 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket$8.95
Fried mirinade beef with sriracha sauce
More about Bird & Buffalo - Thai Soul Food
Consumer pic

 

Ok's Deli - 3932 Telegraph Avenue

3932 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House Corned Beef Brisket$19.00
house corned beef, iceberg, dijon, house celery mayo, house b&b pickle, havarti, potato onion hoagie
More about Ok's Deli - 3932 Telegraph Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Jo's Modern Thai

3725 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Brisket$9.00
More about Jo's Modern Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Burritos

Pudding

Sorbet

Hot Chocolate

Spicy Noodles

Fried Chicken Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Pancakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Lakeshore

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rockridge

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Temescal

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oakland to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1815 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (448 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston