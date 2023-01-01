Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

PIZZA

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Grand Ave

3917 Grand Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (5863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$14.50
Crispy baked chicken wings served with ranch dressing & carrot and celery sticks.
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Grand Ave
Banner pic

 

Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland - 5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE

5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE, OAKLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SRIRACHA BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS$16.00
House Ranch Dip | Celery Sticks
More about Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland - 5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE
Main pic

 

Cato's Ale House - 3891 Piedmont Ave

3891 Piedmont Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$14.00
Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. GF
More about Cato's Ale House - 3891 Piedmont Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Arugula Salad

Baja Fish Tacos

Chicken Noodle Soup

Hot Chocolate

Curry

Burritos

Ham Sandwiches

Tiramisu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lower Hills

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Lakeshore

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rockridge

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Temescal

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oakland to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (645 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (443 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (505 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (764 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston