Bulgogi in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve bulgogi

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Gogi Time

2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (4356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Dinner$32.00
More about Gogi Time
Ok's Deli - 3932 Telegraph Avenue

3932 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bulgogi Cheese$18.00
house marinated sliced rib eye, shishito pepper, onion, provolone, house cucumber kimchi, torpedo roll
More about Ok's Deli - 3932 Telegraph Avenue

