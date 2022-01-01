Burritos in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve burritos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lakeshore Cafe
3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, potatoes, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese with ranchero sauce and sour cream.
Taqueria Reynoso
3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
|California Burrito
|$10.00
|Vegetariano (Vegeterian) Burrito
|$8.60
Large Flour Tortilla with Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Sour-cream, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Large Flour Tortilla with Eggs, Chorizo , French Fries, Cheese & Sour Cream
Comal Next Door - Oakland
550 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|CARNITAS BURRITO
|$12.00
Berkshire pork carnitas(contains dairy), pinquito beans, red rice, cheese, crema, salsa verde, onion, cilantro.
|VEGGIE BURRITO
|$10.50
Corn, zucchini, poblano chile, potatoes, onions, black beans, red rice, cheese, crema, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
*Corn, zucchini, and potatoes cannot be separated
|AL PASTOR BURRITO
|$11.50
Berkshire pork al pastor(contains gluten), pinquito beans, red rice, pineapple, cheese, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, and cilantro
Comal Next Door Oakland Catering
550 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|BURRITO BOWL KIT
|$120.00
Serves 10 people - includes protein (select up to two), red rice, choice of beans, little gem lettuce, salsa, cheese, crema, cilantro, and minced white onion.
TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Belly
1901 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Southwest Burrito
|$15.50
House Marinated Steak, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Corn Salsa, Jalapeno Aioli, Multigrain Rice
|Spicy Chicken Burrito
|$15.50
Spicy Honey Fried Chicken, Peanuts, Sesame Slaw, Cucumbers, Multigrain Rice
|Shrimp + Avocado Burrito
|$15.50
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Sesame Slaw, Sambal Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Lime-Cilantro Crema, Multigrain Rice
Chop Bar
190 4th St, Oakland
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
scramble eggs, bacon, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, home fries
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
Daughter's Diner
326 23rd St Ste D., Oakland
|Burrito del Güero
|$13.50
Breakfast burrito of hash browns, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, jalapeños, sour cream and hot sauce.
HAMBURGERS
Rockridge Cafe
5492 College Avenue, Oakland
|Carnitas Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
Carnitas! Plus egg scrambled together with pepperjack and Salsa Fresca in a flour tortilla. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.
|Classic Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
Bacon or pork links together with eggs, cheddar cheese, and sales fresca all wrapped together in a flour tortilla. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.
|Vegan Tofu Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
Our fried tofu scrambled with onions, bell peppers and avocado. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.