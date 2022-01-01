Burritos in Oakland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oakland restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Burrito image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lakeshore Cafe

3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (3336 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, potatoes, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese with ranchero sauce and sour cream.
More about Lakeshore Cafe
Item pic

 

Taqueria Reynoso

3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (1105 reviews)
Takeout
California Burrito$10.00
Vegetariano (Vegeterian) Burrito$8.60
Large Flour Tortilla with Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Sour-cream, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Large Flour Tortilla with Eggs, Chorizo , French Fries, Cheese & Sour Cream
More about Taqueria Reynoso
CARNITAS BURRITO image

 

Comal Next Door - Oakland

550 Grand Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARNITAS BURRITO$12.00
Berkshire pork carnitas(contains dairy), pinquito beans, red rice, cheese, crema, salsa verde, onion, cilantro.
VEGGIE BURRITO$10.50
Corn, zucchini, poblano chile, potatoes, onions, black beans, red rice, cheese, crema, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
*Corn, zucchini, and potatoes cannot be separated
AL PASTOR BURRITO$11.50
Berkshire pork al pastor(contains gluten), pinquito beans, red rice, pineapple, cheese, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, and cilantro
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Item pic

 

Comal Next Door Oakland Catering

550 Grand Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BURRITO BOWL KIT$120.00
Serves 10 people - includes protein (select up to two), red rice, choice of beans, little gem lettuce, salsa, cheese, crema, cilantro, and minced white onion.
More about Comal Next Door Oakland Catering
Item pic

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Belly

1901 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.8 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Southwest Burrito$15.50
House Marinated Steak, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Corn Salsa, Jalapeno Aioli, Multigrain Rice
Spicy Chicken Burrito$15.50
Spicy Honey Fried Chicken, Peanuts, Sesame Slaw, Cucumbers, Multigrain Rice
Shrimp + Avocado Burrito$15.50
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Sesame Slaw, Sambal Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Lime-Cilantro Crema, Multigrain Rice
More about Belly
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Chop Bar

190 4th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
scramble eggs, bacon, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, home fries
More about Chop Bar
Burrito del Güero image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Daughter's Diner

326 23rd St Ste D., Oakland

Avg 4.5 (140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito del Güero$13.50
Breakfast burrito of hash browns, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, jalapeños, sour cream and hot sauce.
More about Daughter's Diner
44533ddb-6eae-4454-a28c-1bd716e47935 image

HAMBURGERS

Rockridge Cafe

5492 College Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Breakfast Burrito$14.95
Carnitas! Plus egg scrambled together with pepperjack and Salsa Fresca in a flour tortilla. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.
Classic Breakfast Burrito$14.95
Bacon or pork links together with eggs, cheddar cheese, and sales fresca all wrapped together in a flour tortilla. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.
Vegan Tofu Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Our fried tofu scrambled with onions, bell peppers and avocado. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.
More about Rockridge Cafe
Item pic

 

Calavera

2337 Broadway St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
scrambled eggs, potatoes, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, Chihuahua cheese, crema
(vegetarian)
More about Calavera

