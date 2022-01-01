Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Alamar Kitchen & Bar

100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Double Chocolate Lovers Cake$11.00
Berry coulis, strawberry, Oreo crumble
Sweet potato Cheese Cake$10.00
Sweet potato cheese cake, candied pineapple, whipped cream
Item pic

 

La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine

3409 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White Rum Cake$5.00
Red Velvet Rum Cake$5.00
Flan Cake$5.00
Consumer pic

 

Kingston 11 Cuisine

2270 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Black Cake$7.00
Millennium

 

Millennium

5912 College Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.6 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spring Onion Polenta Cake (GF)$26.00
red wine-porcini puree, pressed oyster mushroom, grilled portobello, celery & parsnip, gigante beans, black pepper yuba, oak smoked leeks, hazelnut-truffle cremini pate, spigarello greens with caper-lemon dressing
Chocolate Cake$12.00
Vietnamese coffee anglaise, black cocoa-cardamom-cocoa nib cookie crumble
does not include ice cream.
Mockingbird

 

Mockingbird

416 13th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Citrus Almond Flour Cake$13.00
Moist almond flour cake with bittersweet chocolate ganache and candied almond.
Gluten-free, Vegetarian
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lakeshore Cafe

3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (3336 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Benedict$15.95
House made crab cakes on toasted English muffin with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes topped with sour cream.
Amici's

 

Amici's

2353 E 12th St., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
J.M. ROSEN TUXEDO CAKE (vt)$7.95
Perle Wine Bar

SEAFOOD

Perle Wine Bar

2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (499 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CELEBRATION CAKE FOR TWO...TOGO$18.00
(BIRTHDAY!, ANNIVERSARY!, LAST MINUTE SURPRISE!)... PLEASE NOT FOR OCCASION...
Shinmai

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Shinmai

1825-3 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (3082 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese cake$7.08
Single slice. Choice of Yuzu or Matcha
Sidebar

 

Sidebar

542 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 3.8 (1086 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.50
"Flourless" Chocolate Cake with
raspberry caramel sauce, chocolate
sauce and whipped cream.
Contains almond flour.
Jo's Modern Thai

 

Jo's Modern Thai

3725 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Mousse Cake$11.00
Pineapple Upside Cake$11.00
Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar

NOODLES

Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar

344 12th street Suite B, Oakland

Avg 4 (715 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mekong Turmeric Cake - Bánh Khọt (GF)$18.00
Turmeric rice flour batter cooked in a cast iron skillet, topped with shrimp, coconut and scallion sauce
Hopscotch - Oakland

SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hopscotch - Oakland

1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (7738 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$12.00
Rockridge Cafe

HAMBURGERS

Rockridge Cafe

5492 College Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Cakes
Three homemade buttermilk pancakes that tastes a little sweet and savory
Ricotta Cakes
Three fluffy, sweet and homemade pancakes that's like biting into a cloud.
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant

5859 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rum Cake$10.00
Crab Cakes$15.00
Tribune

 

Tribune

401 13th Steet, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Toffee Cake$14.00
medjool dates, burnt toffee sauce, cinnamon streusel, chantilly
Amazona's Pizza

 

Amazona's Pizza

2427 telegraph ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ice Cream Cake$4.49
