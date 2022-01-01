Cake in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve cake
More about Alamar Kitchen & Bar
Alamar Kitchen & Bar
100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland
|Double Chocolate Lovers Cake
|$11.00
Berry coulis, strawberry, Oreo crumble
|Sweet potato Cheese Cake
|$10.00
Sweet potato cheese cake, candied pineapple, whipped cream
More about La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine
La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine
3409 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland
|White Rum Cake
|$5.00
|Red Velvet Rum Cake
|$5.00
|Flan Cake
|$5.00
More about Millennium
Millennium
5912 College Ave, Oakland
|Spring Onion Polenta Cake (GF)
|$26.00
red wine-porcini puree, pressed oyster mushroom, grilled portobello, celery & parsnip, gigante beans, black pepper yuba, oak smoked leeks, hazelnut-truffle cremini pate, spigarello greens with caper-lemon dressing
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
Vietnamese coffee anglaise, black cocoa-cardamom-cocoa nib cookie crumble
does not include ice cream.
More about Mockingbird
Mockingbird
416 13th St, Oakland
|Citrus Almond Flour Cake
|$13.00
Moist almond flour cake with bittersweet chocolate ganache and candied almond.
Gluten-free, Vegetarian
More about Lakeshore Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lakeshore Cafe
3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$15.95
House made crab cakes on toasted English muffin with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes topped with sour cream.
More about Perle Wine Bar
SEAFOOD
Perle Wine Bar
2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Oakland
|CELEBRATION CAKE FOR TWO...TOGO
|$18.00
(BIRTHDAY!, ANNIVERSARY!, LAST MINUTE SURPRISE!)... PLEASE NOT FOR OCCASION...
More about Shinmai
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Shinmai
1825-3 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Cheese cake
|$7.08
Single slice. Choice of Yuzu or Matcha
More about Sidebar
Sidebar
542 Grand Ave, Oakland
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.50
"Flourless" Chocolate Cake with
raspberry caramel sauce, chocolate
sauce and whipped cream.
Contains almond flour.
More about Jo's Modern Thai
Jo's Modern Thai
3725 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
|Coconut Mousse Cake
|$11.00
|Pineapple Upside Cake
|$11.00
More about Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar
NOODLES
Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar
344 12th street Suite B, Oakland
|Mekong Turmeric Cake - Bánh Khọt (GF)
|$18.00
Turmeric rice flour batter cooked in a cast iron skillet, topped with shrimp, coconut and scallion sauce
More about Hopscotch - Oakland
SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Hopscotch - Oakland
1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
More about Rockridge Cafe
HAMBURGERS
Rockridge Cafe
5492 College Avenue, Oakland
|Buttermilk Cakes
Three homemade buttermilk pancakes that tastes a little sweet and savory
|Ricotta Cakes
Three fluffy, sweet and homemade pancakes that's like biting into a cloud.
More about Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant
Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant
5859 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
|Rum Cake
|$10.00
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
More about Tribune
Tribune
401 13th Steet, Oakland
|Sticky Toffee Cake
|$14.00
medjool dates, burnt toffee sauce, cinnamon streusel, chantilly