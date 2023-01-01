Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve calamari

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Shakewell

3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3371 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Calamari$19.00
broccolini, sweet potatoes, onion, spicy aioli, lemon
More about Shakewell
Daughter Thai Kitchen

6118 Medau Place, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$18.00
Curry battered Monterrey squid. Served with cilantro-lime dipping sauce.
More about Daughter Thai Kitchen
NOODLES

Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar

344 12th street Suite B, Oakland

Avg 4 (715 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mực Chiên Muối - Fried Calamari$22.00
Touch of batter, flash fried, wok tossed with scallions, sea salt, bell peppers, garlic, jalapeños
More about Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brotzeit Lokal

1000 Embarcadero, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$9.50
Fresh Squid, beer battered, deep fried and served with sriracha aioli
More about Brotzeit Lokal

