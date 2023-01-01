Calamari in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve calamari
More about Shakewell
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Shakewell
3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland
|Crispy Calamari
|$19.00
broccolini, sweet potatoes, onion, spicy aioli, lemon
More about Daughter Thai Kitchen
Daughter Thai Kitchen
6118 Medau Place, Oakland
|Crispy Calamari
|$18.00
Curry battered Monterrey squid. Served with cilantro-lime dipping sauce.
More about Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar
NOODLES
Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar
344 12th street Suite B, Oakland
|Mực Chiên Muối - Fried Calamari
|$22.00
Touch of batter, flash fried, wok tossed with scallions, sea salt, bell peppers, garlic, jalapeños