Ceviche in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve ceviche
Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering
2450 Valdez St Suite G, Oakland
|Ceviche mixto
|$140.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10.
La Guerrera's Kitchen
907D Washington, Oakland
|Mango Ceviche in Chile & Limon Sauce
|$14.00
Shrimp or Fish with mango, pico de gallo, cucumber, jicama in a chile and limon sauce. Served with homemade corn chips, lime, and salsa Valentina on the side.
Limon Rotisserie
2450 Valdez St, Oakland
|Ceviche mixto
|$20.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi
1736 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Scallop Ceviche Roll
|$13.00
Scallop ceviche, shiso, sliced fresh chili + gyoza crisps.