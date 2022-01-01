Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve ceviche

Ceviche mixto image

 

Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering

2450 Valdez St Suite G, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche mixto$140.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10.
More about Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering
Banner pic

 

La Guerrera's Kitchen

907D Washington, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mango Ceviche in Chile & Limon Sauce$14.00
Shrimp or Fish with mango, pico de gallo, cucumber, jicama in a chile and limon sauce. Served with homemade corn chips, lime, and salsa Valentina on the side.
More about La Guerrera's Kitchen
Ceviche mixto image

 

Limon Rotisserie

2450 Valdez St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche mixto$20.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Item pic

 

Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi

1736 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Ceviche Roll$13.00
Scallop ceviche, shiso, sliced fresh chili + gyoza crisps.
More about Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi
Item pic

 

Calavera

2337 Broadway St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ceviche de Hongos$14.00
roasted mixed mushrooms, red onion, serrano, grilled corn, green garbanzos, yellow peaches, Nixtamal totopos
(Vegan)
More about Calavera

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Cheesecake

Carne Asada Tacos

Chopped Salad

Squid

Garlic Chicken

Croissants

Salmon

Carne Asada

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Downtown Oakland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rockridge

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Temescal

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oakland to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston