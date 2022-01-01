Chicken noodles in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Burma Superstar Oakland
4721 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup
|$20.25
This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and foods stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon.
(Upon Request: Gluten Free)
OAK - Oaklandish Coffee Collective - OAK - Oaklandish Coffee Collective
1 Airport Dr, Oakland
|NOODLES SALAD + SESAME CHICKEN + HOISIN - CHILI SAUCE
|$14.80
Burma Bites
4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Coconut Chicken Noodles
|$17.95
Flour noodles with coconut chicken curry, roasted chickpea flour, hard-boiled egg, cabbage, wontons, turmeric, chili and fried onions. [Gluten Free Upon Request]