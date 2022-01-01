Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Burma Superstar Oakland

4721 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup$20.25
This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and foods stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon.
(Upon Request: Gluten Free)
OAK - Oaklandish Coffee Collective - OAK - Oaklandish Coffee Collective

1 Airport Dr, Oakland

NOODLES SALAD + SESAME CHICKEN + HOISIN - CHILI SAUCE$14.80
Burma Bites

4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.8 (2401 reviews)
Coconut Chicken Noodles$17.95
Flour noodles with coconut chicken curry, roasted chickpea flour, hard-boiled egg, cabbage, wontons, turmeric, chili and fried onions. [Gluten Free Upon Request]
