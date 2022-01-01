Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Fire Wings

203 E18th Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS$5.49
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine

3409 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Tender Meal$10.00
Hotbird

1951 Telegraph Ave. #2, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$14.50
Jumbo tenders, with a side of slaw, dill pickles, garlicky bread, comeback sauce and honey mustard.
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

World Famous Hotboys

1601 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1410 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Combo$13.00
2 jumbo chicken tenders and a side of your choice
More about World Famous Hotboys
SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hopscotch - Oakland

1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (7738 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in our double down wing sauce, blue cheese spread, lettuce, tomato, and cabbage on a brioche bun. Side of Kennebec potato chips.
Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich$15.00
Chicken tenders in chili miso wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, blue cheese spread, Semifreddi's brioche bun.
More about Hopscotch - Oakland
Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant

5859 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Fingers Brown Stew Chicken$25.00
Sweet Fingers Brown Stew Chicken$15.00
