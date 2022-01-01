Chicken tenders in Oakland
Fire Wings
203 E18th Street, Oakland
|3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO
|$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
|BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS
|$5.49
|BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO
|$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine
3409 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland
|Kid's Chicken Tender Meal
|$10.00
Hotbird
1951 Telegraph Ave. #2, Oakland
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.50
Jumbo tenders, with a side of slaw, dill pickles, garlicky bread, comeback sauce and honey mustard.
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
World Famous Hotboys
1601 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Chicken Tender Combo
|$13.00
2 jumbo chicken tenders and a side of your choice
SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Hopscotch - Oakland
1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in our double down wing sauce, blue cheese spread, lettuce, tomato, and cabbage on a brioche bun. Side of Kennebec potato chips.
Chicken tenders in chili miso wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, blue cheese spread, Semifreddi's brioche bun.