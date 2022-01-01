Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken vegetable soup in
Oakland
/
Oakland
/
Chicken Vegetable Soup
Oakland restaurants that serve chicken vegetable soup
Chop Bar
190 4th St, Oakland
No reviews yet
Chicken Vegetable Soup
$12.00
shredded cabbage, tortilla strips, cilantro, lime
More about Chop Bar
Commonwealth Cafe & Public House
2882 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
Avg 4.2
(846 reviews)
Vegetable Soup with Turkey and Chicken
$10.00
More about Commonwealth Cafe & Public House
