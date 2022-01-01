Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve chilaquiles

La Guerrera's Kitchen

907D Washington, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles, Mole Rojo with Eggs$15.00
Mole Rojo Chilaquiles topped with crema Mexicana, queso casero and onions and two eggs of your choice.
*Mole contains nuts and gluten
Chilaquiles, Verdes with Eggs$14.00
Chilaquiles Verdes with crema Mexicana, queso casero, and your choice of egg
More about La Guerrera's Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lakeshore Cafe

3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (3336 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Chilaquiles$14.95
Three eggs scrambled with chorizo, corn tortilla chips and ranchero sauce topped with jack cheese. Served with rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Lakeshore Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles Verde$14.00
house made tortilla chips tossed in tomatillo salsa, topped with black beans, two eggs (poached or scrambled), avocado, queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, sour cream
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Chop Bar

190 4th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$15.00
salsa verde, tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, queso fresco, cilantro
More about Chop Bar
Calavera

2337 Broadway St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles Verdes$16.00
crispy Nixtamal tortillas, green tomatillo salsa, crema, queso fresco, micro greens, eggs over medium (vegetarian)
More about Calavera

