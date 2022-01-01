Chilaquiles in Oakland
La Guerrera's Kitchen
907D Washington, Oakland
|Chilaquiles, Mole Rojo with Eggs
|$15.00
Mole Rojo Chilaquiles topped with crema Mexicana, queso casero and onions and two eggs of your choice.
*Mole contains nuts and gluten
|Chilaquiles, Verdes with Eggs
|$14.00
Chilaquiles Verdes with crema Mexicana, queso casero, and your choice of egg
Lakeshore Cafe
3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland
|Chorizo Chilaquiles
|$14.95
Three eggs scrambled with chorizo, corn tortilla chips and ranchero sauce topped with jack cheese. Served with rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Grand Lake Kitchen
2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
|Chilaquiles Verde
|$14.00
house made tortilla chips tossed in tomatillo salsa, topped with black beans, two eggs (poached or scrambled), avocado, queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, sour cream
Chop Bar
190 4th St, Oakland
|Chilaquiles
|$15.00
salsa verde, tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, queso fresco, cilantro