Chips and salsa in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve chips and salsa

La Guerrera's Kitchen

907D Washington, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa Trio$5.00
Homemade corn chips with roasted salsa roja, mild salsa verde and pico de gallo.
More about La Guerrera's Kitchen
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cholita Linda

4923 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (3673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$4.90
More about Cholita Linda
Comal Next Door - Oakland

550 Grand Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPS, SALSAS & GUAC$8.00
Housemade corn tortilla chips, chipotle salsa, salsa verde & guacamole
CHIPS & SALSAS$4.00
Housemade corn tortilla chips, chipotle salsa, salsa verde
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Comal Next Door Oakland Catering

550 Grand Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FRESH CHIPS, TWO SALSAS & GUACAMOLE$60.00
Serves 10 people as an appetizer
FRESH CHIPS & TWO SALSAS$30.00
Serves 10 people as an appetizer
More about Comal Next Door Oakland Catering
Padron Grill

1014 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Azul Chips & Salsa$5.00
House-made chips & salsa of your choice.
More about Padron Grill
Calavera

2337 Broadway St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsas$4.00
More about Calavera
Bombera

3459 Champion Street, Oakland

Avg 5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole$8.00
More about Bombera

