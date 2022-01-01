Chips and salsa in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve chips and salsa
La Guerrera's Kitchen
907D Washington, Oakland
|Chips & Salsa Trio
|$5.00
Homemade corn chips with roasted salsa roja, mild salsa verde and pico de gallo.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cholita Linda
4923 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.90
Comal Next Door - Oakland
550 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|CHIPS, SALSAS & GUAC
|$8.00
Housemade corn tortilla chips, chipotle salsa, salsa verde & guacamole
|CHIPS & SALSAS
|$4.00
Housemade corn tortilla chips, chipotle salsa, salsa verde
Comal Next Door Oakland Catering
550 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|FRESH CHIPS, TWO SALSAS & GUACAMOLE
|$60.00
Serves 10 people as an appetizer
|FRESH CHIPS & TWO SALSAS
|$30.00
Serves 10 people as an appetizer
Padron Grill
1014 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland
|Azul Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
House-made chips & salsa of your choice.