Chocolate cake in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Alamar Kitchen & Bar
100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland
|Double Chocolate Lovers Cake
|$11.00
Berry coulis, strawberry, Oreo crumble
Millennium
5912 College Ave, Oakland
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
Vietnamese coffee anglaise, black cocoa-cardamom-cocoa nib cookie crumble
does not include ice cream.
Sidebar
542 Grand Ave, Oakland
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.50
"Flourless" Chocolate Cake with
raspberry caramel sauce, chocolate
sauce and whipped cream.
Contains almond flour.