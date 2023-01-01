Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate croissants in
Oakland
/
Oakland
/
Chocolate Croissants
Oakland restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
OAK - Farley's - OAK - Farley's
1 Airport Dr, Oakland
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$4.95
More about OAK - Farley's - OAK - Farley's
Equator Coffees
175 Bay Place, Oakland
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant - Firebrand
$4.50
More about Equator Coffees
Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland
Waffles
Shrimp Burritos
French Fries
Vegan Sandwiches
Hot Chocolate
Curry Goat
Mussels
Al Pastor Tacos
Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore
North Oakland
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Lower Hills
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
East Oakland
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Lakeshore
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Oakland Chinatown
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Rockridge
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Temescal
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Oakland to explore
Berkeley
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
San Leandro
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Emeryville
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Alameda
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Castro Valley
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Albany
No reviews yet
El Cerrito
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(56 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(378 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1846 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(454 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(614 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston