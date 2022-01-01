Chopped salad in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve chopped salad
Grand Lake Kitchen
576 Grand Ave., Oakland
|GLK Chopped Salad
|$15.00
romaine, avocado, sunflower seeds, grilled corn, tomato, english cucumber, basil vinaigrette, (all togo salads come dressing on the side) (vegan/GF)
Mockingbird
416 13th St, Oakland
|Chopped Salad
|$18.00
This hearty salad is perfect for sharing or as a light meal all on it's own! Cubes of salami, provalone cheese, peperoncino, and ceci beans are balanced by our red wine vinegar "spiked" dressing, just like Mom used to make. Garnished with a dusting of Parmesan.
Gluten Free
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Grand Lake Kitchen
2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
|GLK Chopped Salad
|$14.00
romaine, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, sunflower seeds, basil vinaigrette. (vegan)
Sidebar
542 Grand Ave, Oakland
|The Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Chopped romaine, iceberg, escarole, radicchio lettuces, garbanzo beans, aged provolone, salami and creamy-herb dressing.