Chopped salad in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve chopped salad

GLK Chopped Salad image

 

Grand Lake Kitchen

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GLK Chopped Salad$15.00
romaine, avocado, sunflower seeds, grilled corn, tomato, english cucumber, basil vinaigrette, (all togo salads come dressing on the side) (vegan/GF)
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Item pic

 

Mockingbird

416 13th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$18.00
This hearty salad is perfect for sharing or as a light meal all on it's own! Cubes of salami, provalone cheese, peperoncino, and ceci beans are balanced by our red wine vinegar "spiked" dressing, just like Mom used to make. Garnished with a dusting of Parmesan.
Gluten Free
More about Mockingbird
GLK Chopped Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GLK Chopped Salad$14.00
romaine, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, sunflower seeds, basil vinaigrette. (vegan)
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
The Chopped Salad image

 

Sidebar

542 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 3.8 (1086 reviews)
Takeout
The Chopped Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine, iceberg, escarole, radicchio lettuces, garbanzo beans, aged provolone, salami and creamy-herb dressing.
More about Sidebar
Item pic

 

Chop Bar

190 4th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$18.00
grilled chicken, house-cured bacon, potatoes, avocado, baby lettuces, Roma tomatoes, red-wine vinaigrette (add Blue Cheese +2)
More about Chop Bar

