Clams in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve clams
alaMar Seafood Kitchen and Bar
100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland
|Make Your Own Clam Boil
|$23.00
Customize your own seafood boil with manilla Clams
Pizzaiolo
5008 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Clam pizza
|$26.00
Clams + housemade sausage with roasted fennel, Calabrian chili + basil
Jo's Modern Thai
3725 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
|Thai Spaghetti With Clams
|$24.00
Amici's CloudKitchen
2353 E 12th St., Oakland
|GR MANHATTAN RED CLAM
|$29.75
clams, garlic, seasonings, tomato sauce
|LINGUINE WITH CLAM SAUCE
|$0.00
|NEW HAVEN WHITE CLAM
|$0.00
clams, garlic, seasonings, olive oil, bacon (no tomato sauce)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Brotzeit Lokal
1000 Embarcadero, Oakland
|Clam Chowder Bowl
|$14.00
Creamy New England style chowder, house-made with clams, bacon and fresh vegetables - add a warmed bretzel + $2
|Steamed Manila Clams
|$18.00
Steamed Manila Clams with toasted garlic, hot pepper flakes, white wine, tomatoes, parsley, lemon juice and grilled bread
*Available after 4pm