Clams in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve clams

Consumer pic

 

alaMar Seafood Kitchen and Bar

100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Make Your Own Clam Boil$23.00
Customize your own seafood boil with manilla Clams
More about alaMar Seafood Kitchen and Bar
Pizzaiolo - Oakland image

 

Pizzaiolo

5008 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam pizza$26.00
Clams + housemade sausage with roasted fennel, Calabrian chili + basil
More about Pizzaiolo
Consumer pic

 

Jo's Modern Thai

3725 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Spaghetti With Clams$24.00
More about Jo's Modern Thai
Item pic

 

Amici's CloudKitchen

2353 E 12th St., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GR MANHATTAN RED CLAM$29.75
clams, garlic, seasonings, tomato sauce
LINGUINE WITH CLAM SAUCE$0.00
NEW HAVEN WHITE CLAM$0.00
clams, garlic, seasonings, olive oil, bacon (no tomato sauce)
More about Amici's CloudKitchen
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brotzeit Lokal

1000 Embarcadero, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder Bowl$14.00
Creamy New England style chowder, house-made with clams, bacon and fresh vegetables - add a warmed bretzel + $2
Steamed Manila Clams$18.00
Steamed Manila Clams with toasted garlic, hot pepper flakes, white wine, tomatoes, parsley, lemon juice and grilled bread
*Available after 4pm
More about Brotzeit Lokal

Map

