Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Club sandwiches in
Oakland
/
Oakland
/
Club Sandwiches
Oakland restaurants that serve club sandwiches
OAK - Farley's - OAK - Farley's
1 Airport Dr, Oakland
No reviews yet
Toasted Club Sandwich
$16.50
More about OAK - Farley's - OAK - Farley's
Me and Jungle cafe - 3943 Piedmont Ave
3943 Piedmont Ave, Oakland
No reviews yet
Club Sandwich
$16.00
More about Me and Jungle cafe - 3943 Piedmont Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland
Short Ribs
Tostadas
Enchiladas
Muffins
Yogurt Parfaits
Cookies
Stew
Spicy Noodles
Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore
North Oakland
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Lower Hills
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
East Oakland
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Lakeshore
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Oakland Chinatown
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Rockridge
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Temescal
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Oakland to explore
Berkeley
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
San Leandro
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Alameda
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Emeryville
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Castro Valley
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Albany
No reviews yet
El Cerrito
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(598 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(204 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(57 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1953 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(474 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(693 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(161 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston