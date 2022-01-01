Coconut curry in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve coconut curry
Burma Superstar Oakland
4721 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Coconut Chicken Curry
|$22.95
Chicken thighs simmered in an aromatic stew of coconut milk, turmeric, Thai basil, string beans, and chili.
(Gluten Free)
Burma Bites
4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Coconut Chicken Curry Bowl
|$15.95
Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, chicken, and onions [Gluten Free]
|Coconut Chicken Curry
|$22.25
Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, chicken, and onions. [Gluten Free]
|Coconut Vegan Curry
|$22.25
Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, mushrooms, pumpkin, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, and tofu. [Gluten Free] [Vegan]