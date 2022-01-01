Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut curry in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve coconut curry

Item pic

 

Burma Superstar Oakland

4721 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Chicken Curry$22.95
Chicken thighs simmered in an aromatic stew of coconut milk, turmeric, Thai basil, string beans, and chili.
(Gluten Free)
More about Burma Superstar Oakland
Item pic

 

Teni East Kitchen

4015 Broadway, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
COCONUT VEGGIE CURRY$17.00
More about Teni East Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Burma Bites

4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.8 (2401 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut Chicken Curry Bowl$15.95
Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, chicken, and onions [Gluten Free]
Coconut Chicken Curry$22.25
Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, chicken, and onions. [Gluten Free]
Coconut Vegan Curry$22.25
Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, mushrooms, pumpkin, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, and tofu. [Gluten Free] [Vegan]
More about Burma Bites

