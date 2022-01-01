Cornbread in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve cornbread
FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Oakland
4045 Broadway, Oakland
|Cornbread Andouille Dressing LARGE
|$10.00
Cornbread, andouille, bell pepper, celery, onion. Large 16oz
|Cornbread Andouille Dressing Side
|$5.00
Cornbread, andouille, bell pepper, celery, onion. Small 8oz, large 16oz
WAFFLES
Brown Sugar Kitchen
2295 Broadway, Oakland
|Cast Iron Skillet Cornbread
|$9.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Drake's Dealership
2325 Broadway, Oakland
|CORNBREAD
|$6.00
sweet potato corn bread, cinnamon butter, sour cherry jam