Crispy chicken in Oakland

Timeout Fish N' Chicken
10151 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
|Crispy Cajun Chicken Sandwich Combos
|$12.99
100% Freshly Fried Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Pickles, Our Secret Sauce, served on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With a Side of french Fries.
FOB Kitchen
5179 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Crispy Chicken Skins
|$9.00
togarashi, house pickles, hot sauce
SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland
1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken tenders, bacon, cabbage, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a brioche bun.
