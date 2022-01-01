Crispy chicken in Oakland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Timeout Fish N' Chicken

10151 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Cajun Chicken Sandwich Combos$12.99
100% Freshly Fried Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Pickles, Our Secret Sauce, served on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With a Side of french Fries.
More about Timeout Fish N' Chicken
Item pic

 

FOB Kitchen

5179 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Skins$9.00
togarashi, house pickles, hot sauce
More about FOB Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland

1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (7738 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken tenders, bacon, cabbage, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a brioche bun.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Bacon, cabbage, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with kennebec chips.
More about Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland

