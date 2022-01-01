Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve curry

Gogi Time image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Gogi Time

2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (4356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Tofu$12.00
More about Gogi Time
Consumer pic

 

Alamar Kitchen & Bar

100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Shrimp Dip$12.00
swiss chard, Oaxaca cheese,, corn tortilla chips
More about Alamar Kitchen & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Kingston 11 Cuisine

2270 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Shrimp$12.00
pan roasted with red onions
Curry Goat$24.00
halal goat, white jasmine rice, plantains
Curry Vegetables$20.00
broccoli, string beans, cho cho, sweet potatoes, irish potatoes, rice & peas and plantains
More about Kingston 11 Cuisine
Item pic

 

Bird & Buffalo

4659 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetables Curry Taco$7.95
Grilled mix vegetable green curry with roti bread
Curry Dip$2.00
Chicken Curry Taco$8.95
Braised chicken yellow curry on roti bread
More about Bird & Buffalo
Item pic

 

Noodle Theory

6099 Claremont Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GREEN CURRY SALMON$18.50
Grilled Salmon over Noodles in a Spicy Thai Green Curry
RED CURRY SEARED DUCK$19.50
Pan Seared Duck Breast over Noodles in a Spicy Thai Red Curry
More about Noodle Theory
Nyum Bai image

 

Nyum Bai

3340 E 12th St, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (1152 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Khmer Yellow Curry$20.00
Spicy yellow curry with roasted potatoes
More about Nyum Bai
Massaman Curry (GF, V) image

 

Jo's Modern Thai

3725 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Curry (GF, V)$19.00
Kang Massaman - fingerling potato, grilled cabbage, yellow onions, peanut, toasted coconut, fried shallot
Pork Belly Curry$20.00
Kang Tae Pho Moo - pork belly, sweet and sour red curry, pea shoots, makrut lime and leaves
Green Curry Chicken$23.00
Green Curry chicken with eggplant, Thai basil and pickled Fresno chilies, and served with fermented rice noodles and veggies on the side
More about Jo's Modern Thai
Item pic

 

Commonwealth Cafe & Public House

2882 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.2 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Vegetable Pasty$10.00
It's vegan and delicious!
More about Commonwealth Cafe & Public House
Item pic

 

Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant

5859 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Goat$28.00
Award Winning!
Curry Chicken$15.00
Curry Tofu$23.00
Rasta Special
More about Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Croissants

Yogurt Parfaits

Tacos

Mussels

Pretzels

Cake

Mixed Green Salad

Ceviche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Downtown Oakland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rockridge

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Temescal

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oakland to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston