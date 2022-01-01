Curry in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve curry
More about Alamar Kitchen & Bar
Alamar Kitchen & Bar
100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland
|Curry Shrimp Dip
|$12.00
swiss chard, Oaxaca cheese,, corn tortilla chips
More about Kingston 11 Cuisine
Kingston 11 Cuisine
2270 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Curry Shrimp
|$12.00
pan roasted with red onions
|Curry Goat
|$24.00
halal goat, white jasmine rice, plantains
|Curry Vegetables
|$20.00
broccoli, string beans, cho cho, sweet potatoes, irish potatoes, rice & peas and plantains
More about Bird & Buffalo
Bird & Buffalo
4659 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Vegetables Curry Taco
|$7.95
Grilled mix vegetable green curry with roti bread
|Curry Dip
|$2.00
|Chicken Curry Taco
|$8.95
Braised chicken yellow curry on roti bread
More about Noodle Theory
Noodle Theory
6099 Claremont Avenue, Oakland
|GREEN CURRY SALMON
|$18.50
Grilled Salmon over Noodles in a Spicy Thai Green Curry
|RED CURRY SEARED DUCK
|$19.50
Pan Seared Duck Breast over Noodles in a Spicy Thai Red Curry
More about Nyum Bai
Nyum Bai
3340 E 12th St, Oakland
|Khmer Yellow Curry
|$20.00
Spicy yellow curry with roasted potatoes
More about Jo's Modern Thai
Jo's Modern Thai
3725 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
|Massaman Curry (GF, V)
|$19.00
Kang Massaman - fingerling potato, grilled cabbage, yellow onions, peanut, toasted coconut, fried shallot
|Pork Belly Curry
|$20.00
Kang Tae Pho Moo - pork belly, sweet and sour red curry, pea shoots, makrut lime and leaves
|Green Curry Chicken
|$23.00
Green Curry chicken with eggplant, Thai basil and pickled Fresno chilies, and served with fermented rice noodles and veggies on the side
More about Commonwealth Cafe & Public House
Commonwealth Cafe & Public House
2882 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Curry Vegetable Pasty
|$10.00
It's vegan and delicious!