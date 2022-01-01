Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve enchiladas

La Guerrera's Kitchen

907D Washington, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Enchiladas Verde, Plate$14.00
3 enchiladas verdes filled with shredded chicken, topped with thin cabbage, onions, tomatoes, crema Mexicana, queso casero and avocado.
More about La Guerrera's Kitchen
Taqueria Reynoso image

 

Taqueria Reynoso

3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (1105 reviews)
Takeout
(3) Enchilada plate$14.00
Soft Corn Tortilla Filled with Choice of Meat and Bathed by Red or Green Salsa. Served with Rice,Beans and a Salad
More about Taqueria Reynoso
Comal Next Door - Oakland image

 

Comal Next Door - Oakland

550 Grand Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Frozen CHICKEN ENCHILADAS W/MOLE COLORADITO
FROZEN - Two chicken enchiladas covered in mole coloradito, served with red rice and pinquito beans refritos.
Frozen CORN, POTATO & CHARD ENCHILADAS
(Frozen) Two corn, potato and chard enchiladas covered in salsa verde, served with red rice and pinquito beans.
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Enchiladas de Pollo con Mole image

 

Calavera

2337 Broadway St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas de Pollo con Mole$20.00
chipotle braised chicken, queso fresco, pickled red onion, spiced pepitas, charred avocado, crema
More about Calavera

