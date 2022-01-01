Enchiladas in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about La Guerrera's Kitchen
La Guerrera's Kitchen
907D Washington, Oakland
|Chicken Enchiladas Verde, Plate
|$14.00
3 enchiladas verdes filled with shredded chicken, topped with thin cabbage, onions, tomatoes, crema Mexicana, queso casero and avocado.
More about Taqueria Reynoso
Taqueria Reynoso
3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
|(3) Enchilada plate
|$14.00
Soft Corn Tortilla Filled with Choice of Meat and Bathed by Red or Green Salsa. Served with Rice,Beans and a Salad
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Comal Next Door - Oakland
550 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|Frozen CHICKEN ENCHILADAS W/MOLE COLORADITO
FROZEN - Two chicken enchiladas covered in mole coloradito, served with red rice and pinquito beans refritos.
|Frozen CORN, POTATO & CHARD ENCHILADAS
(Frozen) Two corn, potato and chard enchiladas covered in salsa verde, served with red rice and pinquito beans.