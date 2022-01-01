Fajitas in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve fajitas
More about La Guerrera's Kitchen - 907 Washington
La Guerrera's Kitchen - 907 Washington
907D Washington, Oakland
|Grilled chicken fajitas plate
|$17.00
Grilled chicken with sautéed bellpeppers served with guacamole, pico de gallo, arroz Mexicano, refried black beans & queso. Comes with 3 corn tortillas.
More about Taqueria Reynoso - Oak
Taqueria Reynoso - Oak
3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
|Fajitas
|$14.50
Grilled Chicken Mixed with Grilled Bell Peppers, and Onions. Served with Rice, Beans a Side of Pico de Gallo and Guacamole