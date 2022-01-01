Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve fajitas

La Guerrera's Kitchen - 907 Washington

907D Washington, Oakland

Grilled chicken fajitas plate$17.00
Grilled chicken with sautéed bellpeppers served with guacamole, pico de gallo, arroz Mexicano, refried black beans & queso. Comes with 3 corn tortillas.
More about La Guerrera's Kitchen - 907 Washington
Taqueria Reynoso - Oak

3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (1105 reviews)
Fajitas$14.50
Grilled Chicken Mixed with Grilled Bell Peppers, and Onions. Served with Rice, Beans a Side of Pico de Gallo and Guacamole
More about Taqueria Reynoso - Oak
Otaez Mexican restaurant - Oakland - 3872 International Blvd

3872 International Blvd, Oakland

Fajita Burrito$15.95
More about Otaez Mexican restaurant - Oakland - 3872 International Blvd

