Flautas in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve flautas
More about TODOS - 2315 Valdez Street
TODOS - 2315 Valdez Street
2315 Valdez Street, Oakland
|FLAUTAS
|$12.95
choice of beef, chicken or 'impossible' chorizo topped with sour cream, queso fresco & served with a side salad
More about Degrees Plato - Oakland
Degrees Plato - Oakland
4251 McCarthur Blvd., Oakland
|Flautas de Pollo
|$11.00
4 hand rolled chicken tomatillo tinga flautas topped with shredded cabbage, Cotija cheese. crema fresca & tomatillo salsa.