Flautas in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

 

TODOS - 2315 Valdez Street

2315 Valdez Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FLAUTAS$12.95
choice of beef, chicken or 'impossible' chorizo topped with sour cream, queso fresco & served with a side salad
More about TODOS - 2315 Valdez Street
Degrees Plato image

 

Degrees Plato - Oakland

4251 McCarthur Blvd., Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas de Pollo$11.00
4 hand rolled chicken tomatillo tinga flautas topped with shredded cabbage, Cotija cheese. crema fresca & tomatillo salsa.
More about Degrees Plato - Oakland
Item pic

 

Calavera

2337 Broadway St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flautas de Papa$15.00
potato stuffed fried tortilla, mexislaw, mango salsa, queso fresco, crema, cilantro
(vegetarian)
More about Calavera

