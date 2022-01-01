French fries in Oakland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gogi Time image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Gogi Time

2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (4356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries / Shoestring Fries$6.00
More about Gogi Time
French Fries image

 

Grand Lake Kitchen

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.00
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Item pic

 

Limon Rotisserie

2450 Valdez St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French fries$6.00
Hand cut Kennebec potatoes.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Lakeshore Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lakeshore Cafe

3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (3336 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.50
More about Lakeshore Cafe
French Fries image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.00
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
FRESH CUT FRENCH FRIES image

HAMBURGERS

The Hatch Oakland

402 15th, Oakland

Avg 4 (177 reviews)
Takeout
FRESH CUT FRENCH FRIES$5.99
Fresh cut fries, never frozen always made to order.
More about The Hatch Oakland
Taqueria Reynoso image

 

Taqueria Reynoso

3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (1105 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.20
More about Taqueria Reynoso
Item pic

 

Sidebar

542 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 3.8 (1086 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$8.00
Choice of scallion, smoked paprika, herb, or plain french fries.
More about Sidebar
French Fries image

 

Chop Bar

190 4th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$9.00
More about Chop Bar
Hopscotch - Oakland image

SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hopscotch - Oakland

1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (7738 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kennebec French Fries$7.00
House cut Kennebec potato fries.
French Fries$6.00
More about Hopscotch - Oakland
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Rockridge Cafe

5492 College Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
French fries$7.95
Choice of regular "skinny" fries or curly fries.
More about Rockridge Cafe

