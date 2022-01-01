French fries in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve french fries
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Gogi Time
2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|French Fries / Shoestring Fries
|$6.00
Limon Rotisserie
2450 Valdez St, Oakland
|French fries
|$6.00
Hand cut Kennebec potatoes.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lakeshore Cafe
3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland
|French Fries
|$4.50
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Grand Lake Kitchen
2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
|French Fries
|$4.00
HAMBURGERS
The Hatch Oakland
402 15th, Oakland
|FRESH CUT FRENCH FRIES
|$5.99
Fresh cut fries, never frozen always made to order.
Sidebar
542 Grand Ave, Oakland
|French Fries
|$8.00
Choice of scallion, smoked paprika, herb, or plain french fries.
SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Hopscotch - Oakland
1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Kennebec French Fries
|$7.00
House cut Kennebec potato fries.
|French Fries
|$6.00