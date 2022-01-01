French toast in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve french toast
Grand Lake Kitchen
576 Grand Ave., Oakland
|One Piece French Toast w/Fruit
|$5.00
|French Toast
|$13.00
hand-cut sourdough, fruit of the day, powdered sugar, and maple syrup.
|Savory French Toast
|$14.00
rye bread dipped in porcini batter, two eggs (poached or scrambled), wild mushrooms, parmesan, arugula, and herb oil.
FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Oakland
4045 Broadway, Oakland
|French Toast
|$12.00
6 Slices of Cinnamon-Battered Brioche
|1/2 Foster French Toast
|$7.50
1/2 Order Bananas Foster French Toast
|Kids French Toast
|$8.00
3 slices Cinnamon-Battered Brioche with a small side of fresh fruit. (Until 3pm)
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Philomena
1801 14th Avenue, Oakland
|Cinnamon Swirl Challa French Toast
|$12.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lakeshore Cafe
3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland
|Challah French Toast
|$11.95
Three cinnamon twist challah French toast with powdered sugar, syrup and butter
|Berry French Toast
|$12.95
Three slices of French toast topped with strawberries, blueberries and bananas. Served with syrup and butter.
|(1) French Toast
|$4.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Grand Lake Kitchen
2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
|French Toast
|$13.00
3 pieces hand-cut sourdough, fruit of the day, powdered sugar and maple syrup
|One Piece French Toast
|$5.00
hand-cut sourdough, fruit of the day, powdered sugar and maple syrup
|Savory French Toast
|$14.00
rye bread dipped in porcini batter, two eggs (poached or scrambled), wild mushrooms, parmesan, arugula, and herb oil
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Shakewell
3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland
|French toast
|$16.00
levain, local blueberries & strawberries, buttermilk syrup
Chop Bar
190 4th St, Oakland
|French Toast
|$17.00
mixed berries, maple syrup, whipped cream
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
Daughter's Diner
326 23rd St Ste D., Oakland
|French French Toast
|$13.75
Griddled, custard soaked pan de mie bread served w/ honey roasted fruit and bacon or sausage
SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Hopscotch - Oakland
1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Cinnamon Twist French Toast
|$18.00
Fruit salad, pure maple syrup, and served with green salad & choice: cast iron skillet potato gratin or fruit salad.