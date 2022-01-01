Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Grand Lake Kitchen

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
One Piece French Toast w/Fruit$5.00
French Toast$13.00
hand-cut sourdough, fruit of the day, powdered sugar, and maple syrup.
Savory French Toast$14.00
rye bread dipped in porcini batter, two eggs (poached or scrambled), wild mushrooms, parmesan, arugula, and herb oil.
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Oakland

4045 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (11754 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$12.00
6 Slices of Cinnamon-Battered Brioche
1/2 Foster French Toast$7.50
1/2 Order Bananas Foster French Toast
Kids French Toast$8.00
3 slices Cinnamon-Battered Brioche with a small side of fresh fruit. (Until 3pm)
More about Brenda's Oakland
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Philomena

1801 14th Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (2434 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Swirl Challa French Toast$12.50
More about Philomena
Challah French Toast image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lakeshore Cafe

3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (3336 reviews)
Takeout
Challah French Toast$11.95
Three cinnamon twist challah French toast with powdered sugar, syrup and butter
Berry French Toast$12.95
Three slices of French toast topped with strawberries, blueberries and bananas. Served with syrup and butter.
(1) French Toast$4.00
More about Lakeshore Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast$13.00
3 pieces hand-cut sourdough, fruit of the day, powdered sugar and maple syrup
One Piece French Toast$5.00
hand-cut sourdough, fruit of the day, powdered sugar and maple syrup
Savory French Toast$14.00
rye bread dipped in porcini batter, two eggs (poached or scrambled), wild mushrooms, parmesan, arugula, and herb oil
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Shakewell

3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3371 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French toast$16.00
levain, local blueberries & strawberries, buttermilk syrup
More about Shakewell
Item pic

 

Chop Bar

190 4th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast$17.00
mixed berries, maple syrup, whipped cream
More about Chop Bar
French French Toast image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Daughter's Diner

326 23rd St Ste D., Oakland

Avg 4.5 (140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French French Toast$13.75
Griddled, custard soaked pan de mie bread served w/ honey roasted fruit and bacon or sausage
More about Daughter's Diner
Hopscotch - Oakland image

SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hopscotch - Oakland

1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (7738 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Twist French Toast$18.00
Fruit salad, pure maple syrup, and served with green salad & choice: cast iron skillet potato gratin or fruit salad.
More about Hopscotch - Oakland
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Rockridge Cafe

5492 College Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant French Toast
Croissant dipped in our homemade french toast batter.
Challah French Toast
Thick challah toast dipped in our special french toast batter.
More about Rockridge Cafe

