Fried chicken salad in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about Hotbird
Hotbird
1951 Telegraph Ave. #2, Oakland
|The Salad + Fried Chicken
|$15.50
"The Salad" plus fried chicken. You can add a spice level to the chicken. (Green goddess salad dressing is on the side!)
More about Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland
SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland
1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$17.00
house salad mix: romaine, shredded kale, radicchio, arugula
mixed greens, choice of sherry vinaigrette, cilantro-soy
dressing, blue cheese, or ranch.