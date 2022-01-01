Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Item pic

 

Hotbird

1951 Telegraph Ave. #2, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Salad + Fried Chicken$15.50
"The Salad" plus fried chicken. You can add a spice level to the chicken. (Green goddess salad dressing is on the side!)
More about Hotbird
Hopscotch - Oakland image

SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland

1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (7738 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Salad$17.00
house salad mix: romaine, shredded kale, radicchio, arugula
mixed greens, choice of sherry vinaigrette, cilantro-soy
dressing, blue cheese, or ranch.
More about Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland

