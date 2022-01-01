Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Gogi Time image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Gogi Time

2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (4356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Gogi Time
Item pic

 

Fire Wings

203 E18th Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS$6.49
More about Fire Wings
Consumer pic

 

Hotbird

1951 Telegraph Ave. #2, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Fried chicken, apple vinegar slaw, comeback sauce, dill pickles, buttered bun
More about Hotbird
Halal Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grandeur

366b Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (1493 reviews)
Takeout
Halal Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal$15.00
Halal fried chicken, jalapeño slaw, pickles.
More about Grandeur
Mägo image

 

Mägo

3762 Piedmont Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1045 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Nashville Style Fried Chicken Sandwich, House made Milk Bun, Coleslaw, Tomato Aioli, Bread & Butter Pickles, Potato Chips
More about Mägo
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

2100 Franklin St. #2190, Oakland

Avg 3.5 (2535 reviews)
Takeout
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about Umami Burger
Item pic

SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hopscotch - Oakland

1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (7738 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken tenders, bacon, cabbage, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a brioche bun.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Bacon, cabbage, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with kennebec chips.
More about Hopscotch - Oakland
Oma's Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brotzeit Lokal

1000 Embarcadero, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Oma's Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with spicy Oakland Hills honey glaze, cilantro, house-made coleslaw with jalapenos & Sriracha aioli on a roll. Served with fries or green salad.
More about Brotzeit Lokal

