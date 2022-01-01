Fried chicken sandwiches in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Gogi Time
2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Fried Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Hotbird
1951 Telegraph Ave. #2, Oakland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Fried chicken, apple vinegar slaw, comeback sauce, dill pickles, buttered bun
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grandeur
366b Grand Ave, Oakland
|Halal Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$15.00
Halal fried chicken, jalapeño slaw, pickles.
Mägo
3762 Piedmont Ave, Oakland
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Nashville Style Fried Chicken Sandwich, House made Milk Bun, Coleslaw, Tomato Aioli, Bread & Butter Pickles, Potato Chips
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
2100 Franklin St. #2190, Oakland
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Hopscotch - Oakland
1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken tenders, bacon, cabbage, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a brioche bun.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Brotzeit Lokal
1000 Embarcadero, Oakland
|Oma's Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with spicy Oakland Hills honey glaze, cilantro, house-made coleslaw with jalapenos & Sriracha aioli on a roll. Served with fries or green salad.