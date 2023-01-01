Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken wings in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve fried chicken wings

Chop Bar

190 4th St, Oakland

Fried Chicken Wings$15.00
orange/habanero salsa, carrot & celery sticks
Monsoon

4218 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland

Fried Chicken Wings$10.00
(5) Fried Chicken Wings seasoned with 5-Spice.
