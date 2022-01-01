Fried rice in Oakland
Grand Lake Kitchen
576 Grand Ave., Oakland
|Bacon Fried Rice
|$13.00
Jasmine rice, crispy bacon, kimchi, shiitake mushrooms, poached egg, sweet onions, scallions (GF)
FOB Kitchen
5179 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Garlic Fried Rice
|$3.00
|Adobo Fried Rice
|$16.00
sunny eggs, pork adobo, pickled radish
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$15.00
green beans, carrots, red cabbage, corn, scallions, fried shallots, pickled radish, soy