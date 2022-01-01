Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve fried rice

Gogi Time image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Gogi Time

2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (4356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Fried Rice$16.00
More about Gogi Time
Grand Lake Kitchen image

 

Grand Lake Kitchen

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bacon Fried Rice$13.00
Jasmine rice, crispy bacon, kimchi, shiitake mushrooms, poached egg, sweet onions, scallions (GF)
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Garlic Fried Rice image

 

FOB Kitchen

5179 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1074 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Fried Rice$3.00
Adobo Fried Rice$16.00
sunny eggs, pork adobo, pickled radish
Veggie Fried Rice$15.00
green beans, carrots, red cabbage, corn, scallions, fried shallots, pickled radish, soy
More about FOB Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Jo's Modern Thai

3725 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Fried Rice$10.00
More about Jo's Modern Thai
Item pic

SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hopscotch - Oakland

1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (7738 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kimchee Fried Rice$15.00
brown rice, house kimchee, shoyu egg
Kimchee Fried Rice$15.00
House kimchi, brown rice, shoyu jidori eggs, green onions.
More about Hopscotch - Oakland

