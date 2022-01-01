Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve fritters

Consumer pic

 

Kingston 11 Cuisine

2270 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salt Fish Fritters$12.00
3 golden gems, organic dairy + nut free chimichurri
More about Kingston 11 Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant

5859 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fritter$5.00
2 for $5
More about Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Curry

Mixed Green Salad

Chili

Tostadas

French Toast

Kale Salad

Tacos

Green Beans

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Downtown Oakland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rockridge

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Temescal

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oakland to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston