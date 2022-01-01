Garden salad in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Zachary's Chicago Pizza
5801 College Ave, Oakland
|Single Garden Salad
|$7.40
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
|Garden Salad Entree
|$14.75
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
More about Philomena
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Philomena
1801 14th Avenue, Oakland
|Side Garden Salad
|$6.00
|Garden Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes and croutons and Parmesan.
More about Basil Pizzeria
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Basil Pizzeria
300 13th street, Oakland
|Garden Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper and Kalamata Olives
More about Limon Rotisserie
Limon Rotisserie
2450 Valdez St, Oakland
|Garden salad
|$10.00
Romaine, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, & cherry tomatoes. Tossed with Ají Amarillo sesame dressing.
More about Amici's
Amici's
2353 E 12th St., Oakland
|GARDEN SALAD (v)
crisp romaine, tomato, red onion, green pepper
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza
PIZZA
Zachary's Chicago Pizza
3917 GRAND AVE, Oakland
|Garden Salad Entree
|$14.75
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
|Single Garden Salad
|$7.40
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.