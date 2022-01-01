Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve garden salad

Zachary's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

5801 College Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.6 (14734 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Garden Salad$7.40
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
Garden Salad Entree$14.75
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Philomena

1801 14th Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (2434 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Garden Salad$6.00
Garden Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes and croutons and Parmesan.
More about Philomena
Garden Salad image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Basil Pizzeria

300 13th street, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$9.00
Romaine, Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper and Kalamata Olives
More about Basil Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Limon Rotisserie

2450 Valdez St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden salad$10.00
Romaine, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, & cherry tomatoes. Tossed with Ají Amarillo sesame dressing.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Item pic

 

Amici's

2353 E 12th St., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GARDEN SALAD (v)
crisp romaine, tomato, red onion, green pepper
More about Amici's
Zachary's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

3917 GRAND AVE, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (5863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad Entree$14.75
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
Single Garden Salad$7.40
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Amazona's Pizza

2427 telegraph ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$7.95
Romaine lettuce, Italian tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, & whole black olives
More about Amazona's Pizza

