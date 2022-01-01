Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic noodles in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve garlic noodles

Garlic Noodles image

 

alaMar Seafood Kitchen and Bar

100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Udon Noodles$16.00
garlic xo sauce, herb panko, garlic butter, fried farm egg
More about alaMar Seafood Kitchen and Bar
Main pic

 

Y’s choice - 300 Broadway

300 Broadway, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Garlic Noodles$10.00
More about Y’s choice - 300 Broadway
Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar image

NOODLES

Tay Ho Oakland

344 12th street Suite B, Oakland

Avg 4 (715 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mi Toi - Garlic Butter Noodles$12.00
Pan fried wheat noodle in roasted garlic, minced garlic, fish sauce butter, basil & topped w/Parmesan cheese
Garlic Noodle - Mì Tỏi Xào$12.00
Pan fried wheat noodle in roasted garlic, minced garlic, fish sauce butter, basil, topped with Parmesan cheese
More about Tay Ho Oakland
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Burma Bites

4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.8 (2401 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Noodles$16.95
Egg noodles with fried garlic, sprinkled with scallions, fresh onions served with our spicy & tangy house red sauce. [Gluten Free Upon Request] [Vegan Upon Request]
More about Burma Bites

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Mussels

Crispy Chicken

Shrimp Tacos

Ham Sandwiches

Croissants

Egg Burritos

Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Downtown Oakland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rockridge

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Temescal

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oakland to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston