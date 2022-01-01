Garlic noodles in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve garlic noodles
More about alaMar Seafood Kitchen and Bar
alaMar Seafood Kitchen and Bar
100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland
|Garlic Udon Noodles
|$16.00
garlic xo sauce, herb panko, garlic butter, fried farm egg
More about Y’s choice - 300 Broadway
Y’s choice - 300 Broadway
300 Broadway, Oakland
|Side of Garlic Noodles
|$10.00
More about Tay Ho Oakland
NOODLES
Tay Ho Oakland
344 12th street Suite B, Oakland
|Mi Toi - Garlic Butter Noodles
|$12.00
Pan fried wheat noodle in roasted garlic, minced garlic, fish sauce butter, basil & topped w/Parmesan cheese
|Garlic Noodle - Mì Tỏi Xào
|$12.00
Pan fried wheat noodle in roasted garlic, minced garlic, fish sauce butter, basil, topped with Parmesan cheese
More about Burma Bites
FRENCH FRIES
Burma Bites
4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Garlic Noodles
|$16.95
Egg noodles with fried garlic, sprinkled with scallions, fresh onions served with our spicy & tangy house red sauce. [Gluten Free Upon Request] [Vegan Upon Request]