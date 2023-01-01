Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve gnocchi

Gnocchi Alla Bolognese image

PASTA

Belotti Bottega

4001 - B Piedmont Ave., Oakland

Avg 4.8 (2842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Alla Bolognese$18.95
Potato gnocchi, traditional bolognese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
Gnocchi Home Kit$13.99
Fluffy potato gnocchi with 6 meats Bolognese sauce.
This kit is meant for single personal portion.
Gnocchi di patate$17.99
More about Belotti Bottega
Parlour image

PIZZA

Parlour - Parlour

357 19th street, Oakland

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi$25.00
More about Parlour - Parlour
Gnocchi alla Bolognese image

 

Belotti Ristorante e Bottega

5403 college ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi alla Bolognese$19.95
Potato gnocchi, traditional bolognese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
Banner pic

 

Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland - 5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE

5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE, OAKLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
WHITE SHRIMP & POTATO GNOCCHI$21.00
Garlic-Parmesan Cream Sauce | Pancetta | Spinach | Garlic Toast
More about Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland - 5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen- Dimond

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi Bolognese$23.00
potato gnocchi simmered in a rich sauce of pork, beef, and lamb with broccoli rabe and parmesan
More about Grand Lake Kitchen- Dimond

