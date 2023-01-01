Gnocchi in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve gnocchi
PASTA
Belotti Bottega
4001 - B Piedmont Ave., Oakland
|Gnocchi Alla Bolognese
|$18.95
Potato gnocchi, traditional bolognese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
|Gnocchi Home Kit
|$13.99
Fluffy potato gnocchi with 6 meats Bolognese sauce.
This kit is meant for single personal portion.
|Gnocchi di patate
|$17.99
Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
5403 college ave, Oakland
|Gnocchi alla Bolognese
|$19.95
Potato gnocchi, traditional bolognese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland - 5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE
5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE, OAKLAND
|WHITE SHRIMP & POTATO GNOCCHI
|$21.00
Garlic-Parmesan Cream Sauce | Pancetta | Spinach | Garlic Toast