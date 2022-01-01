Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Goat curry in
Oakland
/
Oakland
/
Goat Curry
Oakland restaurants that serve goat curry
Kingston 11 Cuisine
2270 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
No reviews yet
Curry Goat
$24.00
halal goat, white jasmine rice, plantains
More about Kingston 11 Cuisine
Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant
5859 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
No reviews yet
Curry Goat
$28.00
Award Winning!
Curry Goat
$16.00
Award Winning
More about Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant
