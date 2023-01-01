Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken salad in
Oakland
/
Oakland
/
Grilled Chicken Salad
Oakland restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
OAK - Calavera -
1 Airport Drive, Oakland
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
$17.00
More about OAK - Calavera -
Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant
5859 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
No reviews yet
Grilled Jerk Chicken Salad
$18.00
More about Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland
Chai Tea
Oxtail Stew
Waffles
French Fries
Cobb Salad
Coconut Curry
Croissants
Wedge Salad
Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore
North Oakland
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Lower Hills
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
East Oakland
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Lakeshore
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Rockridge
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Temescal
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Oakland to explore
Berkeley
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Emeryville
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
San Leandro
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Alameda
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Castro Valley
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Albany
No reviews yet
El Cerrito
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(226 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(58 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(449 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2174 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(531 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(797 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(654 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston