Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve gyoza

Pork Gyoza image

RAMEN

Shiba Ramen

1438 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Gyoza$5.00
Japanese dumplings filled with pork
Vegetable Gyoza$5.00
Japanese dumplings filled with edamame and vegetable --Vegetarian
More about Shiba Ramen
Item pic

 

Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi

1736 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sloppy Style Gyoza
Deep fried housemade gyoza topped with pickled ginger, green onions, and tasty sauces. The pork gyoza are also topped with bonito fish flakes (not on veggie).
Traditional Yaki Gyoza
Guest favorite! Griddled housemade potstickers + green onions.
Gyoza Platter$24.00
20pc., 30pc. or 40pc. Gyoza Platter | Pork, Veggie or half + half. | Traditional Yaki Style or Sloppy Style. ***All platters are made to order so preparation time varies based on how busy the restaurant is. We love pre-orders!
More about Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi
Shinmai - Oakland image

 

Shinmai - Oakland

1825 - 3 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$9.44
More about Shinmai - Oakland
**Gyoza 7pc** image

RAMEN

Marufuku Ramen - Oakland

4828 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (11127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
**Gyoza 7pc**$7.00
Pan-fried pot stickers
More about Marufuku Ramen - Oakland
Item pic

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Shinmai

1825-3 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (3082 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$9.44
spicy pork or mushroom potstickers
More about Shinmai
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

2100 Franklin St. #2190, Oakland

Avg 3.5 (2535 reviews)
Takeout
Krispy Chicken Gyoza$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)
More about Umami Burger
Kakui Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Kakui Sushi

2060 Mountain Blvd, Oakland

Avg 3.7 (513 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$8.00
japanese potstickers with pork & vegetables
More about Kakui Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Pork Belly

Shrimp Curry

Salmon

Barbacoas

Jerk Chicken

Ceviche

Pork Chops

French Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Downtown Oakland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rockridge

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Temescal

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oakland to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston