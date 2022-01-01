Gyoza in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve gyoza
RAMEN
Shiba Ramen
1438 Broadway, Oakland
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.00
Japanese dumplings filled with pork
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$5.00
Japanese dumplings filled with edamame and vegetable --Vegetarian
Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi
1736 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Sloppy Style Gyoza
Deep fried housemade gyoza topped with pickled ginger, green onions, and tasty sauces. The pork gyoza are also topped with bonito fish flakes (not on veggie).
|Traditional Yaki Gyoza
Guest favorite! Griddled housemade potstickers + green onions.
|Gyoza Platter
|$24.00
20pc., 30pc. or 40pc. Gyoza Platter | Pork, Veggie or half + half. | Traditional Yaki Style or Sloppy Style. ***All platters are made to order so preparation time varies based on how busy the restaurant is. We love pre-orders!
RAMEN
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland
4828 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|**Gyoza 7pc**
|$7.00
Pan-fried pot stickers
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Shinmai
1825-3 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Gyoza
|$9.44
spicy pork or mushroom potstickers
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
2100 Franklin St. #2190, Oakland
|Krispy Chicken Gyoza
|$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)