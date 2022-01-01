Kale salad in Oakland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering

2450 Valdez St Suite G, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale salad$65.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan cheese. Served with Rocoto miso dressing. Serves 10.
*Contains nuts
More about Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Oakland

4045 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (11754 reviews)
Takeout
Kale & Chicory Salad$14.75
Kale & chicory with red grapes, toasted almonds, red onion & cow's milk feta cheese, sugar cane vinaigrette.
More about Brenda's Oakland
Kale salad image

 

Limon Rotisserie

2450 Valdez St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale salad$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Item pic

 

Amici's

2353 E 12th St., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
More about Amici's

