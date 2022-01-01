Kale salad in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve kale salad
Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering
2450 Valdez St Suite G, Oakland
|Kale salad
|$65.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan cheese. Served with Rocoto miso dressing. Serves 10.
*Contains nuts
Brenda's Oakland
4045 Broadway, Oakland
|Kale & Chicory Salad
|$14.75
Kale & chicory with red grapes, toasted almonds, red onion & cow's milk feta cheese, sugar cane vinaigrette.
Limon Rotisserie
2450 Valdez St, Oakland
|Kale salad
|$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.