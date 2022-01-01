Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Truffle mac and cheese image

 

Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering

2450 Valdez St Suite G, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Truffle mac and cheese$75.00
Limón’s signature truffle-infused macaroni & cheese. Serves 10.
More about Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering
Item pic

 

Fire Wings

203 E18th Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE$4.99
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE$3.99
More about Fire Wings
Mac & Cheese Side image

FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Oakland

4045 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (11754 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese LARGE$10.00
Large 16oz
Mac & Cheese Side$5.00
Small 8oz
More about Brenda's Oakland
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Philomena

1801 14th Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (2434 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac n Cheese "Family" (for 4+)$20.00
Just like our Build Your Own (BYO) Pizza and Salad we have added a Mac N Cheese! Gluten Free/Vegan Options, Choose our 4 cheese blend or our house "Green Sauce" with healthy greens blended in and all your favorite Philomena toppings. Build your own Mac!
Mac n Cheese "Entree" (for 1)$16.00
Just like our Build Your Own (BYO) Pizza and Salad we have added a Mac N Cheese! Gluten Free/Vegan Options, Choose our 4 cheese blend or our house "Green Sauce" with healthy greens blended in and all your favorite Philomena toppings. Build your own Mac!
Mac n Cheese "Side"$10.00
Just like our Build Your Own (BYO) Pizza and Salad we have added a Mac N Cheese! Gluten Free/Vegan Options, Choose our 4 cheese blend or our house "Green Sauce" with healthy greens blended in and all your favorite Philomena toppings. Build your own Mac!
More about Philomena
Truffle mac & cheese image

 

Limon Rotisserie

2450 Valdez St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Truffle mac & cheese$13.00
Limon's signature truffle infused macaroni and cheese.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Drake's Dealership

2325 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.2 (2872 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
MAC N CHEESE$7.00
sharp cheddar cheese sauce, elbow pasta, panko crust
More about Drake's Dealership
World Famous Hotboys image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

World Famous Hotboys

1601 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1410 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac n' Cheese$4.00
Mac n Cheese Fritterz$5.00
More about World Famous Hotboys
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

2100 Franklin St. #2190, Oakland

Avg 3.5 (2535 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N Cheese$4.00
Cheese sauce, parmesan, sam's spice
More about Umami Burger
Mac & Cheese image

 

Chop Bar

190 4th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese$11.00
More about Chop Bar
Mac & Cheese image

 

Commonwealth Cafe & Public House

2882 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.2 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$12.00
CW classic homemade mac sauce, Panko, Parmesan.
More about Commonwealth Cafe & Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Tostadas

Stew

Mussels

Pretzels

Thai Tea

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Enchiladas

Egg Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Downtown Oakland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rockridge

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Temescal

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oakland to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston