Mac and cheese in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering
Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering
2450 Valdez St Suite G, Oakland
|Truffle mac and cheese
|$75.00
Limón’s signature truffle-infused macaroni & cheese. Serves 10.
More about Fire Wings
Fire Wings
203 E18th Street, Oakland
|LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$4.99
|REG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$3.99
More about Brenda's Oakland
FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Oakland
4045 Broadway, Oakland
|Mac & Cheese LARGE
|$10.00
Large 16oz
|Mac & Cheese Side
|$5.00
Small 8oz
More about Philomena
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Philomena
1801 14th Avenue, Oakland
|Mac n Cheese "Family" (for 4+)
|$20.00
Just like our Build Your Own (BYO) Pizza and Salad we have added a Mac N Cheese! Gluten Free/Vegan Options, Choose our 4 cheese blend or our house "Green Sauce" with healthy greens blended in and all your favorite Philomena toppings. Build your own Mac!
|Mac n Cheese "Entree" (for 1)
|$16.00
Just like our Build Your Own (BYO) Pizza and Salad we have added a Mac N Cheese! Gluten Free/Vegan Options, Choose our 4 cheese blend or our house "Green Sauce" with healthy greens blended in and all your favorite Philomena toppings. Build your own Mac!
|Mac n Cheese "Side"
|$10.00
Just like our Build Your Own (BYO) Pizza and Salad we have added a Mac N Cheese! Gluten Free/Vegan Options, Choose our 4 cheese blend or our house "Green Sauce" with healthy greens blended in and all your favorite Philomena toppings. Build your own Mac!
More about Limon Rotisserie
Limon Rotisserie
2450 Valdez St, Oakland
|Truffle mac & cheese
|$13.00
Limon's signature truffle infused macaroni and cheese.
More about Drake's Dealership
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Drake's Dealership
2325 Broadway, Oakland
|MAC N CHEESE
|$7.00
sharp cheddar cheese sauce, elbow pasta, panko crust
More about World Famous Hotboys
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
World Famous Hotboys
1601 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Mac n' Cheese
|$4.00
|Mac n Cheese Fritterz
|$5.00
More about Umami Burger
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
2100 Franklin St. #2190, Oakland
|Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
Cheese sauce, parmesan, sam's spice