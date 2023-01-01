Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve noodle soup

Burma Superstar Oakland

4721 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup$20.95
This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and foods stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon.
(Upon Request: Gluten Free)
More about Burma Superstar Oakland
Daughter Thai Kitchen

6118 Medau Place, Oakland

Chicken Noodle Soup$21.95
(Gluten-Free option available)
Shredded organic chicken, fresh rice noodles, Asian broccoli, bean sprouts, cilantro and green onion
24 Hours Beef Noodle Soup$36.45
Slow-cooked bone-in Beef Short Rib, egg noodles, veal broth, Asian broccoli, basil, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onion
More about Daughter Thai Kitchen
NOODLES

Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar

344 12th street Suite B, Oakland

Classic Crab & Shrimp Noodles Soup - Bún Riêu (GF)$22.00
Rice vermicelli, shrimp, pork, shrimp and crab cakes, tofu, tomato, tamarind, blood pudding
More about Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar
FRENCH FRIES

Burma Bites

4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup$20.25
This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and food stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions, and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon.
More about Burma Bites

