Noodle soup in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve noodle soup
Burma Superstar Oakland
4721 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup
|$20.95
This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and foods stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon.
(Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Daughter Thai Kitchen
6118 Medau Place, Oakland
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$21.95
(Gluten-Free option available)
Shredded organic chicken, fresh rice noodles, Asian broccoli, bean sprouts, cilantro and green onion
|24 Hours Beef Noodle Soup
|$36.45
Slow-cooked bone-in Beef Short Rib, egg noodles, veal broth, Asian broccoli, basil, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onion
NOODLES
Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar
344 12th street Suite B, Oakland
|Classic Crab & Shrimp Noodles Soup - Bún Riêu (GF)
|$22.00
Rice vermicelli, shrimp, pork, shrimp and crab cakes, tofu, tomato, tamarind, blood pudding
Burma Bites
4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup
|$20.25
This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and food stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions, and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon.