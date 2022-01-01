Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panna cotta in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve panna cotta

PASTA

Belotti Bottega

4001 - B Piedmont Ave., Oakland

Avg 4.8 (2842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Panna Cotta$4.50
Cooked Italian sweet cream custard with raspberry coulis.
More about Belotti Bottega
Limon Rotisserie

2450 Valdez St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panna cotta de mango$10.00
Sweetened vanilla cream custard topped with mango sauce.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Grand Lake Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Panna Cotta$8.00
citrus panna cotta with fresh blueberries
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Shakewell

3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3371 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Panna cotta$11.00
Buttermilk panna cotta, tangerine gelee,
raspberries, pistachio florentine
More about Shakewell
Marzano - Park Blvd image

PIZZA

Marzano - Park Blvd

4214 Park blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3494 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meyer Lemon Panna Cotta$10.00
mascarpone, satsuma mandarin, pomogranite, amaretti crumble
More about Marzano - Park Blvd
Parlour image

PIZZA

Parlour

357 19th street, Oakland

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry-Basil Panna Cotta$8.00
Biscotti Crumble
More about Parlour
Carbona Pizza image

PIZZA

Carbona Pizza

2042 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (719 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Panna Cotta$8.00
Winter Citrus panna cotta with fresh blueberries
More about Carbona Pizza

