Panna cotta in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve panna cotta
More about Belotti Bottega
PASTA
Belotti Bottega
4001 - B Piedmont Ave., Oakland
|Panna Cotta
|$4.50
Cooked Italian sweet cream custard with raspberry coulis.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Limon Rotisserie
2450 Valdez St, Oakland
|Panna cotta de mango
|$10.00
Sweetened vanilla cream custard topped with mango sauce.
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Grand Lake Kitchen
2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
|Panna Cotta
|$8.00
citrus panna cotta with fresh blueberries
More about Shakewell
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Shakewell
3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland
|Panna cotta
|$11.00
Buttermilk panna cotta, tangerine gelee,
raspberries, pistachio florentine
More about Marzano - Park Blvd
PIZZA
Marzano - Park Blvd
4214 Park blvd, Oakland
|Meyer Lemon Panna Cotta
|$10.00
mascarpone, satsuma mandarin, pomogranite, amaretti crumble
More about Parlour
PIZZA
Parlour
357 19th street, Oakland
|Strawberry-Basil Panna Cotta
|$8.00
Biscotti Crumble