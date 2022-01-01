Pies in Oakland

garlic ricotta cream, herb marinated chicken, mizithra cheese, navel orange, shaved fennel, pickled red onion, granch drizzle, pea sprouts

It's a salad, it's a pizza, it's Souvla Pie Guys! We've teamed up with one of our fav spots to create a pizza that is Granch-y good. With bright pops of navel orange, and mizithra cheese baked on, you might exclaim “Opa!”, just don’t drop your plate

Souvla is a group of modern fast-fine Greek restaurants with locations throughout San Francisco inspired by casual souvlaki joints found throughout Greece.

5% of proceeds from this pie go to La Cocina, a non-profit kitchen incubator in the Bay Area that supporting food entrepreneurs.

*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*

*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

