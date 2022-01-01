Pies in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Philomena
1801 14th Avenue, Oakland
|16" Plain Pie
|$18.00
|10" Plain Pie
|$12.00
Millennium
5912 College Ave, Oakland
|Key Lime Pie (GF)
|$12.00
graham cracker crust, key lime custard, coconut whipped cream, brandy soaked cherries, toasted coconut shavings
PIZZA • BAGELS
Nick's Pizza
6400 Shattuck Ave, Oakland
|White Pie
|$32.00
Ricotta, Pecorino, Marinated Spinach, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella, Chili Flake
|White Pie
|$22.00
Ricotta, Pecorino, Marinated Spinach, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella, Chili Flake
Amici's
2353 E 12th St., Oakland
|GR VEGAN PIE (v)
|$29.75
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
|VEGAN PIE (v)
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
WAFFLES
Brown Sugar Kitchen
2295 Broadway, Oakland
|Sweet Potato Pie Slice
|$7.00
Square Pie Guys
499 9th St, Oakland
|Souvla Pie Guys
|$24.50
garlic ricotta cream, herb marinated chicken, mizithra cheese, navel orange, shaved fennel, pickled red onion, granch drizzle, pea sprouts
It's a salad, it's a pizza, it's Souvla Pie Guys! We've teamed up with one of our fav spots to create a pizza that is Granch-y good. With bright pops of navel orange, and mizithra cheese baked on, you might exclaim “Opa!”, just don’t drop your plate
Souvla is a group of modern fast-fine Greek restaurants with locations throughout San Francisco inspired by casual souvlaki joints found throughout Greece.
5% of proceeds from this pie go to La Cocina, a non-profit kitchen incubator in the Bay Area that supporting food entrepreneurs.
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
PIZZA
The Star on Grand
3425 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|12" Deep White Pie
|$33.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.
|16" Large Thin White Pie
|$33.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.
|12" Small GF White Pie
|$29.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.
SEAFOOD
Perle Wine Bar
2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Oakland
|WHOLE SWEET POTATO PIE TOGO
|$26.00
LINGONBERRY, VANILLA CHANTILLY, GOLD LEAF
|SWEET POTATO PIE TOGO
|$10.00
LINGONBERRY, VANILLA CHANTILLY, GOLD LEAF
Fruitvale - Reem’s California
1419 34th Ave., Oakland
|Fatayer Sabanikh Spinach Pies (by the dozen)
|$50.00
One dozen spinach & onion savory turnovers (vegan).
|Sfeeha Lamb Pies (by the dozen)
|$55.00
One dozen hand shaped lamb, pomegranate & pine nut savory turnovers.
Commonwealth Cafe & Public House
2882 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$15.00
Veloute, mirepoix, puff pastry