Pies in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve pies

Philomena image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Philomena

1801 14th Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (2434 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
16" Plain Pie$18.00
10" Plain Pie$12.00
More about Philomena
Main pic

 

Millennium

5912 College Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.6 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie (GF)$12.00
graham cracker crust, key lime custard, coconut whipped cream, brandy soaked cherries, toasted coconut shavings
More about Millennium
Nick's Pizza image

PIZZA • BAGELS

Nick's Pizza

6400 Shattuck Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (484 reviews)
Takeout
White Pie$32.00
Ricotta, Pecorino, Marinated Spinach, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella, Chili Flake
White Pie$22.00
Ricotta, Pecorino, Marinated Spinach, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella, Chili Flake
More about Nick's Pizza
Item pic

 

Amici's

2353 E 12th St., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GR VEGAN PIE (v)$29.75
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
VEGAN PIE (v)
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
More about Amici's
Item pic

WAFFLES

Brown Sugar Kitchen

2295 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (1548 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Pie Slice$7.00
More about Brown Sugar Kitchen
Item pic

 

Square Pie Guys

499 9th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Souvla Pie Guys$24.50
garlic ricotta cream, herb marinated chicken, mizithra cheese, navel orange, shaved fennel, pickled red onion, granch drizzle, pea sprouts
It's a salad, it's a pizza, it's Souvla Pie Guys! We've teamed up with one of our fav spots to create a pizza that is Granch-y good. With bright pops of navel orange, and mizithra cheese baked on, you might exclaim “Opa!”, just don’t drop your plate
Souvla is a group of modern fast-fine Greek restaurants with locations throughout San Francisco inspired by casual souvlaki joints found throughout Greece.
5% of proceeds from this pie go to La Cocina, a non-profit kitchen incubator in the Bay Area that supporting food entrepreneurs.
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
More about Square Pie Guys
Consumer pic

PIZZA

The Star on Grand

3425 Grand Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (11951 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12" Deep White Pie$33.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.
16" Large Thin White Pie$33.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.
12" Small GF White Pie$29.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.
More about The Star on Grand
Perle Wine Bar image

SEAFOOD

Perle Wine Bar

2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (499 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
WHOLE SWEET POTATO PIE TOGO$26.00
LINGONBERRY, VANILLA CHANTILLY, GOLD LEAF
SWEET POTATO PIE TOGO$10.00
LINGONBERRY, VANILLA CHANTILLY, GOLD LEAF
More about Perle Wine Bar
Fruitvale - Reem’s California image

 

Fruitvale - Reem’s California

1419 34th Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fatayer Sabanikh Spinach Pies (by the dozen)$50.00
One dozen spinach & onion savory turnovers (vegan).
Sfeeha Lamb Pies (by the dozen)$55.00
One dozen hand shaped lamb, pomegranate & pine nut savory turnovers.
More about Fruitvale - Reem’s California
Item pic

 

Commonwealth Cafe & Public House

2882 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.2 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$15.00
Veloute, mirepoix, puff pastry
More about Commonwealth Cafe & Public House
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant

5859 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Slice of Pie$8.00
More about Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant

