Prawns in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve prawns

Timeout Fish N' Chicken

10151 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
10 Pc Jumbo Prawns$18.99
10 pieces of Jumbo Prawns over two slices of wheat bread and freshly made French fries. Feel free to substitute your side to any one of your choice or you can add additional sides of your choice.
More about Timeout Fish N' Chicken
White gulf prawns & moroccan spiced chicken paella image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Shakewell

3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3371 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
White gulf prawns & moroccan spiced chicken paella$40.00
carrot-jalapeño sofrito, saffron, blue lake green beans, roasted peppers, bomba stock, sherry, castelvetrano olives, aioli
SD- White Gulf Prawns$8.50
More about Shakewell
Main pic

 

Y’s choice - 300 Broadway

300 Broadway, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prawns and Noodles or Fried Rice$24.00
Prawn Po'Boy and Fries$20.00
More about Y’s choice - 300 Broadway

