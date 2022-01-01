Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

Mockingbird

416 13th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$15.00
It's back! Our signature bread pudding: Acme pain de mie, soaked and baked in vanilla nutmeg custard. Hot and toasty, topped with salted caramel and whipped cream.
Vegetarian
More about Mockingbird
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Drake's Dealership

2325 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.2 (2872 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BREAD YO PUDDING$7.00
lemon and lavendar bread pudding, barley wine beer syrup, candied pecan - WE DO NOT COURSE ITEMS. Desserts will be served at the time they are ordered.
More about Drake's Dealership
Item pic

 

Farley's

1 Airport Dr, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Chia Pudding$9.50
More about Farley's
Sister image

 

Sister

3308 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter + Jelly Pudding$14.00
More about Sister
Item pic

 

Chop Bar

190 4th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tcho Chocolate & Banana Bread Pudding$11.00
chocolate sauce, chantilly
More about Chop Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Quesadillas

Kale Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Ham Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Pork Belly

Carne Asada

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Downtown Oakland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rockridge

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Temescal

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oakland to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston