Pumpkin pies in Oakland

Classic holiday desserts lovingly crafted and provided to us by local bakery Angel Cakes. The 8" Pumpkin Spice Pie is a classic pumpkin pie with a buttery crust. Contains dairy, eggs, wheat.

*This item is only available through our Everything But The Bird Thanksgiving pre-order menu, for scheduled pickup on Wednesday Nov. 23rd. YOU MUST SCHEDULE YOUR PICKUP between 12-6:30pm on WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23RD. Our regular menu items are NOT available for pickup this day.

