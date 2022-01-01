Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

 

Mockingbird

416 13th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Angel Cakes Pumpkin Spice Pie$30.00
Classic holiday desserts lovingly crafted and provided to us by local bakery Angel Cakes. The 8" Pumpkin Spice Pie is a classic pumpkin pie with a buttery crust. Contains dairy, eggs, wheat.
*This item is only available through our Everything But The Bird Thanksgiving pre-order menu, for scheduled pickup on Wednesday Nov. 23rd. YOU MUST SCHEDULE YOUR PICKUP between 12-6:30pm on WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23RD. Our regular menu items are NOT available for pickup this day.
More about Mockingbird
Item pic

 

SISTER - Oakland

3308 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (692 reviews)
Takeout
8" Pumpkin Pie - Thanksgiving$34.00
serves 8-10
Sugarpie pumpkins from Riverdog farm produce the classic pumpkin flavor and a rich, smooth texture.
Add a pint of house sunchoke ice cream for $16
More about SISTER - Oakland
Consumer pic

 

Sequoia Diner

3719 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brownie$4.75
More about Sequoia Diner

