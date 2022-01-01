Pumpkin pies in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Mockingbird
416 13th St, Oakland
|Angel Cakes Pumpkin Spice Pie
|$30.00
Classic holiday desserts lovingly crafted and provided to us by local bakery Angel Cakes. The 8" Pumpkin Spice Pie is a classic pumpkin pie with a buttery crust. Contains dairy, eggs, wheat.
*This item is only available through our Everything But The Bird Thanksgiving pre-order menu, for scheduled pickup on Wednesday Nov. 23rd. YOU MUST SCHEDULE YOUR PICKUP between 12-6:30pm on WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23RD. Our regular menu items are NOT available for pickup this day.
SISTER - Oakland
3308 Grand Ave, Oakland
|8" Pumpkin Pie - Thanksgiving
|$34.00
serves 8-10
Sugarpie pumpkins from Riverdog farm produce the classic pumpkin flavor and a rich, smooth texture.
Add a pint of house sunchoke ice cream for $16