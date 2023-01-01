Rice bowls in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve rice bowls
alaMar Seafood Kitchen and Bar
100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland
|Dominican Braised Chicken
|$27.00
Chef Nelson's mothers dominican braised half chicken, dirty rice, pickled cabbage jalapeno salad, tostones
|Braised Oxtail Rice Bowl
|$27.00
Braised Dominican style Angus oxtail (on the bone), island yellow rice, red bean stew, marinated cabbage, green plantain tostones
Brenda's Oakland
4045 Broadway, Oakland
|Bowl Red Beans & Rice
|$15.00
Andouille Sausage, Scallion & Steamed White Rice. Served with Toasted French Roll
Itani Ramen
1736 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Kids Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl
|$7.00
Chicken katsu (panko fried chicken) over rice.
|Kids Grilled Salmon Rice Bowl
|$10.00
Grilled salmon over rice.
|Kids Ground Chicken Soboro Rice Bowl
|$7.00
Ground chicken soboro over rice.