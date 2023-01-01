Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

alaMar Seafood Kitchen and Bar

100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dominican Braised Chicken$27.00
Chef Nelson's mothers dominican braised half chicken, dirty rice, pickled cabbage jalapeno salad, tostones
Braised Oxtail Rice Bowl$27.00
Braised Dominican style Angus oxtail (on the bone), island yellow rice, red bean stew, marinated cabbage, green plantain tostones
More about alaMar Seafood Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Oakland

4045 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (11754 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Red Beans & Rice$15.00
Andouille Sausage, Scallion & Steamed White Rice. Served with Toasted French Roll
More about Brenda's Oakland
Item pic

 

Itani Ramen

1736 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl$7.00
Chicken katsu (panko fried chicken) over rice.
Kids Grilled Salmon Rice Bowl$10.00
Grilled salmon over rice.
Kids Ground Chicken Soboro Rice Bowl$7.00
Ground chicken soboro over rice.
More about Itani Ramen
Main pic

 

Calabash

2300 Valdez Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Salmon Bowl With Spinach & Jasmine Rice$22.00
More about Calabash

